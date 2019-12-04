Mild and cloudy weather continues, rain chances return tomorrow

The main item of mention in the forecast this morning is rain/thunder potential Thursday night in association with an upper low pressure system currently sitting just off the southern California coast.

There were no surprises in the latest model data. Impactful weather is not expected over the next seven days.

Upper low pressure sitting just off the southern California coast is starting to move east as it gets “kicked” by an upstream system that will take its place over the northeastern pacific.

The system will open up and will gradually lose amplitude as it phases with northern streamflow. Lift with the wave, as well as warm advection ahead of the surface low near the red river, will bring scattered rain chances Thursday night. As stated last night, instability will be meager since moisture return will be limited by a substantial frontal intrusion through the gulf basin preceding it.

Still can’t completely rule out a few lightning strikes across the south, so isolated thunder mention was maintained. The system moves well east of the region by Friday morning, ending rain chances.