Mild and sunny before winter weather chances arrive

Here is an outlook for the next three days.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.