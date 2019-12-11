Mild and sunny before winter weather chances arrive

Breaking News
Here is an outlook for the next three days.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

