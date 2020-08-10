Monday, August 10 Morning Forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above for a look at your morning forecast for Monday, August 10 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

Daily Forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

