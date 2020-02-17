Monday, February 17 Morning Forecast: Mild temps, showers possible in afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

Widespread stratus deck providing a relatively mild start to the day. Cloud deck will persist ahead of the cold front which will move into ne OK by late morning and through western AR by mid evening. Seasonably warm temps are expected with some post frontal clearing likely and the more true warm sector spreading into areas south of Interstate 40. Scattered light showers are likely to develop north of the passing sfc low across NE OK this morning and expand southward along the frontal boundary across far E OK/Western AR by late afternoon through the evening. Higher rain chances and stronger convection appear more likely east and south of the forecast area.

Tuesday into next weekend is expected to maintain temps near or below normal with mostly dry conditions. The more widespread precip will remain south of the fcst area, though an expansion of light precip into far SE OK is probable Wednesday into Thursday. Latest data has also trended toward a stronger influence from a wave passing across the northern tier during the Wednesday night – Thursday time frame. This wave will be largely moisture starved and most data suggest only light precip amounts spreading into the region and quickly taper off by Thursday. Should this scenario verify then a period of light snow would be likely from NE OK into far NW AR, but any impactful accumulations appear unlikely. The next chance of precip returns over the weekend with continued signals of a stronger storm system passing across the southern plains. Timing differences remain with this system but precip chances have trended slightly higher.