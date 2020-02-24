Monday, February 24 Morning Forecast: Mild temps, afternoon showers possible

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Monday, February 24 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Early morning satellite imagery detected the upper cyclone across Northwest OK, with a pronounced dry slot noted across a good portion of the forecast area. The better rain chances will remain near the OK/KS and MO/AR borders this morning as the upper system tracks east-northeast, with scattered light showers/drizzle south of the low. The lingering precipitation will gradually taper off this afternoon as the upper system moves into MO.

Shortwave energy currently moving into the northern Rockies will dive southeast, eventually developing into closed cyclone across the central plains by Tuesday. Models continue to suggest some light precipitation into Tuesday night as the trof axis nears, with snow or a rain/snow mix possible mainly across parts of Northwest AR. Any accumulations will be light.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs in the upper 30s northwest ar to the lower/mid 40s in eastern OK. Above normal temperatures return for late week, with the weekend featurning highs in the 60s. The next chance of precipitation looks to hold off until early next week.