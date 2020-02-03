Monday, February 3 Morning Forecast: Sunny and warm, scattered showers late

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 41 by 5pm. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain or freezing rain before 4am, then a chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet between 4am and 5am, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Periods of snow and sleet before 3pm, then rain, snow, and sleet likely between 3pm and 5pm, then snow likely after 5pm. High near 35. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.