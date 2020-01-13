Monday, January 13 Forecast: Mild weather returns

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA) — Mild temperatures return to the forecast after a wintry weather weekend.

Patchy fog this morning followed by expanding stratus through Eastern OK during the day does raise high temp uncertainty, however generally more mild temps expected area wide today.



Temps continue warming trend through Tuesday with values well above seasonal normals despite increasing cloudiness.

Cold front passes Tuesday night through Wednesday with light showers possible across se OK through western AR. Post frontal cooling may lag frontal passage and clearing skies should allow temps to remain mild through Wednesday.

Moisture return quickly becomes established by Thursday morning with expanding cloud cover atop the the cold dome resulting in temps notably cooler Thursday. Influence of approaching wave spreads widespread precip across the area Thursday night. Additional showers and storms continue Friday into Friday night as system cold front passes. Current satellite data reveals atypically high moisture reservoir over the western Gulf of

Mexico, and this moisture pool looks to be in play with the late week system. Currently qpf fcsts, along with antecedent soil conditions, raise potential for flooding concerns by late week into early next weekend.