Monday, January 27 Morning Forecast: Sunny, areas of dense fog early

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from meteorologist Alexander Williams:

Monday: Areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Rain before 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 32. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.