Monday, March 2 Morning Forecast: Light showers possible early

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

A cold front has entered northeast Oklahoma and will continue to push southeast across the forecast area today. The front will come through dry in most places, but a few light showers will be possible across far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. It appears any stronger storms will hold off until early evening, and remain south and east of our area.

The models are now in relatively good agreement on the track and timing of the mid week upper low that will move across texas. Rain will spread north into at least far southeast Oklahoma Tuesday night through Wednesday night, with low rain chances as far north as Interstate 40.

Once this system passes, mild and dry weather will prevail through next weekend. Fire weather concerns will increase, especially by next Saturday as southerly winds become gusty again. Rain chances look to return by next Sunday night and Monday with the approach of another storm system.

