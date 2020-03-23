Monday, March 23 Forecast: Rain continues to begin the week

Here is an outlook of your next three days.

Monday: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind around 5 mph.