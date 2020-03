FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here's a look at your morning forecast for Tuesday, March 24 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.