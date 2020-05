FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Today is a "Severe Weather Ready Alert Day!" Make sure you're watching the weather closely and that you plus your family have MULTIPLE ways to get the latest severe weather warnings. I'll discuss later the ways our weather team can keep you one step ahead of the storm.

According to the latest Storm Prediction Center (SPC) thunderstorm outlook, there's a level 4 out of 5 MODERATE RISK for most of the River Valley and parts of NWA with a level 3 out of 5 ENHANCED RISK for the rest of the area.