Monitoring winter weather chances for the weekend

Here is an outlook of your next three days. Winter weather may enter the area on Sunday so stay tuned!

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind around 5 mph.