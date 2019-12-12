Breaking News
Monitoring winter weather chances for the weekend

Weather Talk
Here is an outlook of your next three days. Winter weather may enter the area on Sunday so stay tuned!

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind around 5 mph.

