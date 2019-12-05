More mild weather before the next cold front arrives

Here is an outlook of your next three days.
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 5 MPH in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.