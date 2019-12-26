Rain in the Forecast

Here is at a look at the next few days…

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind around 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: A 30 percent chance of rain. Sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

