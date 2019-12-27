Rain is on the way

Friday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Friday night A 30 % chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

