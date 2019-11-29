Rainy and cold for Black Friday

Patchy drizzle and fog are prevalent across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas this morning.

These conditions will continue through mid-morning with chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing by late morning and continuing through Saturday morning as isentropic lift increases in advance of a cold front that is slated to move through the region late tonight into Saturday morning.

There is the potential that some of the thunderstorms that develop in the vicinity of the cold front could become strong to marginally severe with hail as the main concern.

While most of the thunderstorms are expected to be elevated in nature, some of the storms across southeast Oklahoma could become surface-based and pose more of a wind threat as well.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one inch across the area through Saturday morning. However, a few locations could see upwards of 2 inches.

Temperatures will continue to be on the cool side today. However, temperatures are expected to slowly rise tonight in advance of the Saturday cold front with high temperatures on Saturday expected to be above normal for this time of year.

A reinforcing cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday resulting in cooler temperatures on Sunday.