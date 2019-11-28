Rainy and cold for the holiday weekend

Scattered areas of light rain currently spreading into eastern Oklahoma early this morning in response to approaching upper wave to the southwest.

It appears even with some wet-bulbing, thermal profiles will remain warm enough for most precipitation to remain all liquid. Could see a few isolated pockets of light sleet across far northeast Oklahoma/northwest Arkansas, however, no impact is expected.

Rain will likely become more widespread into the afternoon hours with a few areas of moderate to heavy rain before slowly tapering off by early evening.

Although most locations will see some rainfall tonight overall amounts will likely remain light. Heavier precipitation will begin to develop Friday morning in the zone of stronger isentropic lift.

Deeper low level moisture will begin to surge north into far southeast Oklahoma by Friday evening as the strong upper jet streak lifts into the central plains in association with larger scale upper low moving over the intermountain west. Models have trended a little slower with a cold front, which should allow limited/moderate elevated instability to develop Friday evening into the overnight hours across eastern Oklahoma.

Given the strong forcing/deep layer shear expected, a few marginally severe hail producing storms will be possible, primarily over eastern Oklahoma.

If warm front can lift north into far southeast Oklahoma, could see a brief window for a slightly enhanced severe weather threat.

Widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall totals are still expected through Friday with locally higher amounts possible which could cause a few areas to see localized flooding.