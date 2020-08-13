Thursday, August 13 Morning Forecast

Weather Talk
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above for a look at your morning forecast for Thursday, August 13 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

DAILY FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers