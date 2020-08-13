Thursday, August 13 Morning Forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above for a look at your morning forecast for Thursday, August 13 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

DAILY FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.