Thursday, February 20 Morning Forecast: Chilly temps, clouds giving way to sun

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Wednesday, February 20 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

Light rain ongoing across SE OK into west central AR with a corridor of snow flurries and sprinkles across far NE OK into far NW AR. A more defined area of heavier snow is currently across south central ks and is gradually moving southward, however all numerical guidance suggests this area of snow is near its peak in intensity and will diminish and focus westward through the early morning hours. The forecast will accept this scenario and maintain flurries through the morning and make adjustment should the measurable snow spread into the fcst are before sunrise. Otherwise, skies will clear by afternoon with the reinforcing cold front providing a notable cool down. Cold tonight with excellent radiational cooling scenario and sided toward colder mos valuesthan the averaged NBM.

Warming trend Friday and Saturday with increasing rain chances Sunday. Data continue to trend toward lower precip amounts during the Sun – Sun night system and precip chances have been loweredfor areas south of Interstate 40. Temperatures likely fall back below seasonal normals for early next week with an unsettled northwesterly flow prevailing through the central US with generally agreement toward a chance of light rain or snow Tuesday into Wednesday. The pattern does not favor significant moisture return which will likely keep any precip amounts light.