Thursday, February 27 Morning Forecast: Plenty of sun expected

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

After a rather chilly start to the day, temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 40s and 50s today. There is the potential for a few light rain showers late this afternoon and into the evening hours across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas as a surface trof and an associated weak mid-level shortwave work through the region.

The warm up will be in full force Friday and through the weekend with high temperatures topping out in the 60s and 70s both Saturday and Sunday. With gusty southerly winds over the weekend, fire weather will become a concern. This is especially true for Saturday with relative humidity values expected to be 30 percent or lower across a good portion of eastern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.

As we move into early next week, our attention will turn to the increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain and flooding. The next cold front is expected to settle into eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas on Monday before stalling out near the Red River and into northwest Arkansas. Several rounds of showers and some thunderstorms are expected in the vicinity of the frontal boundary from Monday through

Tuesday night as an energetic southwesterly flow aloft develops across the area. The showers are expected to come to an end late Tuesday as a mid-level shortwave ejects out of the southwest United States and across the southern plains. Some showers may linger into Wednesday but have opted to keep Wednesday dry for now. Rainfall totals during this time will be heaviest across southeast Oklahoma into Northwest Arkansas where two inch rainfall amounts will be common with locally higher amounts possible. Lesser amounts will be found across northeast Oklahoma. This amount of rain could lead to flooding of low lying areas.