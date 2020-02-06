Thursday, February 6 Morning Forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

A few lingering snow flurries currently across far southeast Oklahoma/northwest Arkansas. Any precip will likely shift east of the region by daybreak. Skies will begin to slowly clear from west to east today. Otherwise, cold conditions expected as weak surface high pressure builds into the area behind departing system.

With clear skies/light winds tonight, temperatures will quickly fall into the teens over any remaining snowpack, especially in areas that received 4 to 5 inches. Fast moving short wave in northwest flow aloft will pass just to the north on Saturday, but given limited moisture to work with only an increase in mid/high clouds are expected with temperatures near normal.

Warmer conditions are expected on Sunday with high temperatures back into the lower 60s across southeast Oklahoma. Scattered showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the day Sunday with cold front, which will move into the

Arklatex region by Monday morning.

Both gfs/ecmwf remain in decent agreement with lifting vigorous upper short wave out of the Baja region and into the area Tuesday might into Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall could be possible during this time depending on eventual track/timing. Stayed close to NBM guidance on temperatures Sunday through the middle part of next week.