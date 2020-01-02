Thursday, January 2: Showers possible for rest of week

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast for January 2, 2020:
Today: a 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: a 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: a 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday night: mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday night: clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday: sunny, with a high near 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday night: mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 10 mph.