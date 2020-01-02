Thursday, January 2: Showers possible for rest of week

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast for January 2, 2020:

Today: a 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: a 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: a 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday night: mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday night: clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: sunny, with a high near 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday night: mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 10 mph.