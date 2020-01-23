Thursday, January 23 Morning Forecast: Showers possible

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast on Thursday, January 23 from meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Through the afternoon there may be some patchy areas of drizzle that remain for Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas ahead of the secondary shortwave progged to rotate through the base of the trof tonight and Friday morning. Additional rain chances become possible late this afternoon and evening for NE Oklahoma and NW Arkansas.

These precipitation chances look to change over to light snow as the upper low moves through the northern part of the region. The greater potential for accumulating snow looks to be over far Northeast Oklahoma and far Northwest Arkansas, under the upper low with amounts generally less than half inch forecast. Precipitation should taper off Friday morning with some patchy snow flurries remaining possible through late morning.

