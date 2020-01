NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here's a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Widespread rain will overspread the area today, with isolated thunderstorms in parts of Southeast Oklahoma, as an upper-level storm system tracks east along the Red River. As the system shifts east tonight, enough cold air will be drawn south to allow the rain to mix with or change to snow across parts of Northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border. Any accumulation looks to remain on the light side, under half an inch.