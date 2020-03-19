Thursday, March 19 Morning Forecast: Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Thursday, March 19 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 pm. High near 73. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 45 by 11 am. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph.