Thursday, March 5 Morning Forecast: Abundant sunshine and moderate temps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Thursday, March 5 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

Skies are clearing from west to east across eastern Oklahoma early this morning as the upper low continues to exit off to the east northeast. At the same time…Another low pressure system was dropping southeast through the upper midwest with a trailing cold front sliding southeast through the central plains. Between these two features…Light winds and temps in the 30s/low 40s were common across the area.

Through this afternoon…Mostly clear skies will spread over the CWA as the upper low continues to depart the region…And the dry cold front to the north moves through the CWA. A wind shift is forecast to be out ahead of the frontal boundary with gusty northerly winds of 20 to 35 mph entering northeast oklahoma around mid morning and spreading over the region through this afternoon. Early afternoon the frontal boundary itself looks to move into the CWA with falling dewpoints behind the boundary.

For afternoon temperatures…Cold advection sagging southward with the front could help to limit the amount of heating. However…With the amount of mixing underneath full sun and the timing of the front not expected until near peak heating should allow for afternoon temps to warm into the mid/upper 60s for most locations. Stayed close to ECM mos for temps today.