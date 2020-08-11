Tuesday, August 11 Morning Forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above for a look at your morning forecast for Tuesday, August 11 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.