Tuesday, February 18 Morning Forecast: Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

SFC cold front currently extends from extreme SE OK through western AR with isolated storms ongoing east of the boundary. further north a corridor of very light precipitation is ongoing

Across s ks / n ok preceding the mid level trough axis. Chances for measurable precip across northern portions of the fcst area will remain very low this morning. As the tail end of the aforementioned wave passes it may aid precip developing north of the sfc front and spreading back across far se ok later today, otherwise the majority of the fcst area is expected to remain dry. Temperatures will be notably cooler than recent days.

Dry weather prevails tonight through wednesday with the next wave influencing the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Widespread precip is expected to expand across north TX in closer vicinity to the sfc frontal zone with the northern extent of this precip shield likely crossing across SE OK into west central AR. A secondary area of light precip will develop northwest of the area and spread into NE OK and possibly far NW AR late Wednesday night. The eastward extent of this precip is questionable thus precip chances remain low, and any actual measurable precip will be light. Precip type would be light snow which likely diminishes quickly by Thursday morning. Fcst will maintain very low accumulations primarily toward the OK/KS border. Reinforcing cold front will maintain below normal temps through the remainder of the work week.

Data remain consistent with stronger wave passing through the southern states and spreading rain chances into the area Saturday And more so Sunday. The consistent solution amongst various models continue to support a further increase in precip chances with this feature.