Tuesday, February 25 Morning Forecast: Cloudy, chance of afternoon showers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

More precipitation is on the way for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas this afternoon into tonight asa mid-level low currently spinning over western Nebraskaslides southeast and is forecast to be across southeast Kansas by early this evening. The precipitation is expected to come to an end across northwest Arkansas Wednesday morning as the mid-level low moves off to the east. The precipitation is expected to start as light rain this afternoon with a transition to light snow occurring during the evening and the overnight hours across much of the area north of Interstate 40 as the vertical temperature profile becomes increasingly favorable. Snow accumulations are expected to be minor in nature with less than one-quarter inch expected in most locations. Higher terrain areas in Northwest Arkansas could see slightly higher amounts of around one-half inch. Travel impacts are expected to be minimal. However, a few slick spots may be possible.

Wednesday is expected to be the coldest day of the forecast period with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. However, a warm up will commence on Thursday and as we move into the weekend temperatures will be well above normal for this time of year.

Fire weather could become a concern on Sunday as the southerly winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

The chances of showers pick up Sunday night into Monday with the approach of the next storm system.