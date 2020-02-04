Tuesday, February 4 Forecast: Wintry mix, snow expected Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Cold front moving into southeast Oklahoma/northwest Arkansas early this morning, currently located near a Clayton, Fayetteville line. Areas of rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue this morning across southeast Oklahoma/northwest Arkansas with elevated cape around 500 j/kg. Heavier precipitation will begin to lift northeast of the area this afternoon with initial impulse. Otherwise, cold/breezy conditions expected over the area today behind cold front.

Focus shifts to main upper storm system approaching from the west which will impact the area late tonight into Wednesday with winter weather and the potential for significant travel impacts. Band of moderate to occasionally heavy snow will likely spread into northeast Oklahoma late tonight into Wednesday morning as itrong forcing develops in association with coupled upper jet itructure. Models continue to suggest axis of heavier snow (5 to 6 inches) could be fairly narrow and given this could shift slightly north or south, have opted to keep current winter storm watch configuration for now.

Forecast snow amounts have not changed significantly and located generally along the I-44 corridor. As forecast becomes more certain, a winter storm warning will likely be need for portions of the area late tonight into the day Wednesday. In addition, point soundings suggest the potential for sleet and/or freezing rain to spread into southeast Oklahoma Wednesday morning. Forecast ice amounts have increased to around a tenth of an inch across aforementioned area, including the higher terrain areas of Northwest Arkansas. Heavier snow will begin to lift northeast of the area Wednesday evening as upper trough axis begins to shift east of the region. Skies are forecast to clear Wednesday night across northeast Oklahoma and with the expected snow cover, Temperatures will likely fall into the teens by Thursday morning.

Limited rain chances return by Saturday as fast moving upper wave approaches in northwest flow aloft. Generally stayed close to the Nbm guidance for the remainder of the extended periods.