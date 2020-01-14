Tuesday, January 14 Forecast: Slightly cloudy, mild temps

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast:

Extensive stratus in place across much of eastern OK with more clearing and patchy dense fog developing across portions of western AR. As of yet the stratus build down has yet to result in lower visibilities, however this scenario remains possible through the early morning hours which would warrant the current fog advisory. Across western AR the ongoing fog is likely to expand and remain locally dense thus the advisory was expanded. Mild temps remain fcst today w/ expectation that the low cloudiness erodes sufficiently by afternoon.

Low level moisture currently plentiful across north TX will stream northward overnight in advance of the next cold front. Scattered showers are possible across SE OK tonight and low chances of showers and storms will exist Wed from SE OK through western AR as the cold front passes. Clearing skies and downslope NW winds will offset any post frontal cooling allowing for continued mild temps on Wednesday.

Return flow quickly develops Wednesday night as influence from the next stronger wave spreads eastward. Cloud cover and scattered showers will develop Thursday across the area and reinforce the cold dome providing notably colder temps through the day. Warm front continue to lift northward through Thursday night with widespread rains expected. System cold front to pass Friday into Friday evening providing another round of showers and isolated storms. Latest data is slightly slower ending precip across the area Friday evening. While overall qpf forecasts are not overly excessive, antecedent soil conditions may warrant flooding concerns for any locally heavier amounts.

Colder temps nearer seasonal normals are likely to prevail through the weekend as extensive sfc high pressure overspreads the central

U.S.