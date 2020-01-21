Tuesday, January 21 Morning Forecast: Wintry mix possible Wednesday

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Cold conditions were common across eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas early this morning with wind chills in the single digit to mid 20s from north to south. Conditions are expected to warm back up into the 40s today under increasing cloud cover as southerly winds return ahead of a shortwave approaching the region from the west.

By Wednesday, temperature profiles indicate that light wintry mix is possible over the entire CWA However, by Wednesday afternoon, gusty southerly winds transporting low-level moisture into the region will aid in warming temp profiles. A developing warm layer aloft will bring about the greater potential for wintry mix/freezing rain during the morning hours across far eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. A transition back to rain showers is forecast by the afternoon hours across much of the CWA, with a light wintry mix potential remaining within the higher terrain locations of Northwest Arkansas.

Overall, snow/sleet and ice accumulations late tonight through Thursday night look to be light for most locations, with generally less than an inch of snow/sleet and up to a few hundredths of an inch of ice. There still remains some uncertainty with surface temps tonight into Thursday affecting precip types/locations/amounts.