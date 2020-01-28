Tuesday, January 28 Morning Forecast: Widespread rain across the area

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Widespread rain will overspread the area today, with isolated thunderstorms in parts of Southeast Oklahoma, as an upper-level storm system tracks east along the Red River. As the system shifts east tonight, enough cold air will be drawn south to allow the rain to mix with or change to snow across parts of Northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border. Any accumulation looks to remain on the light side, under half an inch.

Precipitation will come to an end across far eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas Wednesday morning but clouds will likely hold stubborn for another 2-3 days, keeping temperatures on the cool side. Another upper-level system will bring a slight chance of a little light rain to some places Thursday night.

A major warmup is on tap for the weekend as downslope flow develops. Most places will reach the 60s Saturday and a few 70s will be possible Sunday.