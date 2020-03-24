Tuesday, March 24 Morning Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms early

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Tuesday, March 24 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night: areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night: partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.