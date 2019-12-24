Warm and sunny weather continues

Thermal ridge will move across the area today, with well above normal high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70.

After a record-setting 70-degree day on Monday, Fayetteville will remain below today’s record high of 77. Tulsa will certainly remain below its record high for today, which is an all-time record of 80 degrees set in 1955.

The clouds may hold down temperatures down a few degrees, but most locations will be starting out relatively warm.

Christmas day will be another mild one with temperatures again in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There will be some fire-weather concerns, as relative humidity drops to around 30% both Tuesday and Wednesday and south winds increase.

Christmas day looks to be a bit windier than today.