Warm front on the way to begin winter

Areas of dense fog and freezing fog persist this morning across parts of far northeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas.

The recent local computer model shows considerable improvement by 9 a.m., so it will leave the current advisory as is. Otherwise expect a sunny day, with afternoon temperatures several degrees warmer than yesterday.

The warming trend will continue through the week, although a fast-moving upper low will bring increasing clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and a low chance of rain by Friday.

Upper ridging will quickly build through the plains in the wake of the exiting system, with even warmer weather on tap going into next week.

We continue to go a few degrees warmer than the forecast models for highs, with afternoon readings well into the 60s for Monday/Tuesday.