Warmer temperatures arrive to end the week

A compact closed upper low will move from northeast New Mexico east across southern Oklahoma today into Saturday.

Moisture will be very limited with this system, but a few light showers will be possible tonight into early Saturday across western and southern parts of our forecast area. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today and Saturday as well due to increased cloud cover.

Southerly winds will be on the increase Sunday through Christmas day, with much above normal temperatures expected during this timeframe. As usual, the national blend of models forecast is way underdone with the afternoon highs and will go several degrees warmer.

It will be no surprise at all to see temperatures reach or exceed 70 degrees in some places during the first half of next week. The ECMWF is more aggressive than the GFS with a cold front late Christmas day and Christmas night, so some cooling may occur by Thursday of next week.

The next chance of rain looks to arrive just beyond the range of this forecast as an upper trough over the southwest U.S begins to move east towards the southern plains.