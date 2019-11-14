Weather Blog: A return to above freezing temperatures

A cold front has pushed into northeast Oklahoma this morning and will move through the rest of the area by mid-morning.

Afternoon temperatures should be about the same as yesterday or perhaps a degree or so cooler, with north winds persisting through the day.

Milder weather is expected for Friday and into the weekend, with mid-level heights rising in the wake of the exiting upper wave. A progressive upper wave will swing through the region by Sunday, with the GFS a bit faster than the ECMWF.

Available moisture continues to remain in question, so will leave pops out of the forecast at this time.

Temperatures should return closer to seasonal norms early next week as upper ridging across the edges of the southwestern state east.

The next chance of precipitation arrives late in the week as another upper wave approaches.