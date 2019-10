Weather Blog: A taste of winter for Halloween

Here is an outlook of your next three days.

Thursday – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.