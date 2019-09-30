Weather Blog: A warm start to the week

An unseasonably strong high pressure aloft centered southeast of the
forecast area will contribute to a continued trend of warm and
humid days through Wednesday. An axis of repeated rounds of
convection will remain on periphery of the ridge keeping the
forecast dry into Wednesday.
As the large west coast trough ejects eastward the upper ridge
will flatten and an associated cold front will move into northeast Oklahoma
late in the day Wednesday. Convection will likely develop along
the front with a few strong storms possible before the precipitation
becomes more post frontal as the front quickly surges southward
through early Thursday morning. Notably cooler temperatures will
prevail in the post frontal air mass, though readings will
generally be nearer early October normal temps.
High pressure quickly shifts eastward with low chances of precipitation Friday into Saturday. The pattern looks to become more progressive as the
next cold front arrives next weekend with another good chance of
precipitation and possibly even cooler temps to follow.