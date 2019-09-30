Weather Blog: A warm start to the week

An unseasonably strong high pressure aloft centered southeast of the

forecast area will contribute to a continued trend of warm and

humid days through Wednesday. An axis of repeated rounds of

convection will remain on periphery of the ridge keeping the

forecast dry into Wednesday.

As the large west coast trough ejects eastward the upper ridge

will flatten and an associated cold front will move into northeast Oklahoma

late in the day Wednesday. Convection will likely develop along

the front with a few strong storms possible before the precipitation

becomes more post frontal as the front quickly surges southward

through early Thursday morning. Notably cooler temperatures will

prevail in the post frontal air mass, though readings will

generally be nearer early October normal temps.

High pressure quickly shifts eastward with low chances of precipitation Friday into Saturday. The pattern looks to become more progressive as the

next cold front arrives next weekend with another good chance of

precipitation and possibly even cooler temps to follow.