Weather Blog: Above normal temperatures for the next week

Warm and humid conditions return today ahead of the next cold front which will become aligned through central/southern Kansas by mid-afternoon.

Convection which develops along the boundary is expected to remain north of the forecast area through tonight. Upper low currently centered over the northern Baja will become increasingly sheared as it ejects across the southern plains Friday night through Saturday.

This weakening wave will be sufficient to support convection across the forecast area on Saturday with higher chances across northeast Oklahoma.

Increasing cloud cover and precip during the day Saturday will provide only minor reprieve from the continued above normal temps. Heights begin to rise on Sunday in wake of departing wave, however low precip chances will be retained as a corridor of deep layer moisture traverses the region.