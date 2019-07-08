Weather Blog: Best chance for thunderstorms is today

A cluster of thunderstorms with very heavy rain, currently over portions of southeast Oklahoma, will continue to develop/spread eastward this morning.

A slow weakening trend is expected as activity moves into a slightly more stable air-mass, however, locally heavy rainfall will remain a threat for the next couple of hours.

Clouds will likely begin to clear this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms redeveloping this afternoon during peak heating.

Isolated to widely scattered storms will remain possible Tuesday although overall coverage is expected to be less than today.

A slow warming trend also expected with heat indices peaking in the 100-109 degree range on Wednesday ahead of next cold front.