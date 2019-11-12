Weather Blog: Bitter cold for today

Closings
Strong arctic high pressure was centered across far western Oklahoma early this morning, with breezy north winds persisting across much of the area.

Temperatures ranged from the lower/mid-teens near the Kansas border to the lower 20s in southeast Oklahoma and still could see a few spots get close to record lows for the day.

The surface ridge axis will slide east today, with chilly afternoon temperatures in the 30s despite full sunshine. With clear skies and light wind, temperatures will fall quickly this evening with Wednesday morning lows back into the teens for much of the area. Stuck closer to blended model guidance.

We`ll see a quick rebound in temperatures by Wednesday afternoon, as south winds increase in response to falling pressure in the lee of the Rockies.

