Weather Blog: Chance of storms today, humid weather returning

We will see some patchy fog across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas this morning but nothing like what was observed on Sunday morning across the area.

Spotty diurnal showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next several afternoons in the favored terrain areas of southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

However, the big story as we move into mid-week will be the heat and humidity which will result in heat index values around 105 degrees across much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat headlines will likely be needed during this time-frame.

There may be some relief from the heat as we will be moving into Friday and into the weekend as a frontal boundary moves into the area and stalls out.