Weather Blog: Chances for rain heading towards the weekend

Here is an outlook of your weather heading towards the weekend.

Today should be sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight there will be increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday is looking cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday night is partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday begins the slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind from 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 20%.

Saturday night looks partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday shows a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday night shows another low percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. The chances of storms sit currently at 30%. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.