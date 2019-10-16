Weather Blog: Chilly start to your morning

High pressure settling over the forecast area today will result in seasonably cool readings this afternoon under full sun.

Ridge axis to shift nearly overhead tonight, making a for a very cool overnight, especially the typically colder locations of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Light return flow will ensue Thursday and a warming trend will ensue. Next chances for showers and thunderstorms will be late Friday into Saturday in association with a fast-moving upper trough and weak surface front.

Southerly winds will quickly return to the area by Sunday ahead of a stronger upper system and surface front that will once again bring areawide shower and thunderstorm chances late Sunday and into early Monday with settled conditions for the early part of the next work week.

Went a little cooler than the national blend of models temperatures for lows tonight, otherwise stayed fairly close for the remaining periods.