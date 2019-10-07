Weather Blog: Colder air arrives for the week

Thunderstorms that developed along the cold front continues to slide southeast and have left our area.

Expect mostly sunny to sunny skies for today, with highs generally in the 70s. Tuesday morning will get off to a chilly start with the surface ridge overhead, with afternoon highs a touch higher as light south to southeast winds return.

A powerful upper jet across the northern Pacific will carve out a deep trough across western Canada today, with the system diving into the western states by mid-week.

Rather mild conditions are expected for Wednesday as southerly flow increases and low-level moisture improves ahead of the approaching trough. This system will eventually drive a strong cold front into the region Thursday/Thursday night, along with increasing chances of showers/thunderstorms.

We have stuck with the mild NBM numbers for Thursday’s highs, although these may be too warm if the faster GFS ends up verifying.

Friday looks to be the coolest day, with highs mostly in the 50s areawide. A light freeze isn`t out of the question by Saturday morning, mainly for areas near the Kansas border and the colder valley areas of northwest Arkansas.