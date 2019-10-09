Weather Blog: Cool and sunny today, rain chances return

An active couple of days shaping up as a deep upper trough in the Pacific northwest eventually tracks east across the plains.

Lead southern stream impulse moving across the Texas/Oklahoma panhandle region early this morning providing enough forcing for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across western/central Oklahoma.

Once the wave passes by later today will see a decrease in precip chances during the afternoon. By late today additional storms may develop across western Oklahoma, which will expand east tonight as warm advection begins to strengthen ahead of approaching trough.

South winds will keep temperatures very warm tonight with some areas not falling much below 70.

A strong cold front will be approaching the area by Thursday afternoon with continued northward moisture transport resulting in an axis of moderate instability spreading into eastern Oklahoma ahead of the front.

Strengthening wind fields through a deep layer will aid in storms developing along the front to become severe, with some potential for discrete storms early on before more linear mode likely becomes dominant along the advancing front.

Models continue to indicate the potential for further development post-frontal raising the possibility of widespread heavy rainfall.

Sharply colder air will plunge southeast behind the front with gusty north winds continuing into Friday, with wind chills in the upper 20s/lower 30s across parts of northeast Oklahoma to start the day.

Daytime highs Friday will be some 20-25 degrees below normal with some areas struggling to reach 50.