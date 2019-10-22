Closings
Weather Blog: Cooler temperatures today, more rain on the way

Here is an outlook for the next three days.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 10 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

